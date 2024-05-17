HOMCOM 30" Tower Fan Noise Reduction 3-Level Cool ABS Indoor White

The HOMCOM tower fan offers a more effective way to circulate air around a room. 3 speed settings, selected by push-button controls, allow you to tailor the airflow perfectly for your needs. This standing fan is ideal for any kitchen or living room and features breeze with a space-saving design. Our oscillating fan is a must-have as the temperatures raise for the seasons ahead.