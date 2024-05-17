PawHut Dog Stroller for XS Dogs, S Dogs, Cats with Rain Cover - Green

Enjoy outdoor adventures with your dog, thanks to PawHut's wonderful pet stroller. Designed for safety and comfort, it features smooth wheels, a spacious mesh-top basket and a three-level canopy for shade. The bottom basket and zipped pouch are for taking essentials on the go, whilst the rain cover prepares you for unpredictable weather. Ensure your pet's joy and security on every outing, making travel that much better.