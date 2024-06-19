HOMCOM Pedestal Fan with Water Mist Spray Fan w/ 3.1L Water Tank Black

Ultra-fine atomized water molecules can automatically equalize the air humidity to maintain a healthy and comfortable environment, our HOMCOM standing fan with mist is the perfect solution for both homes and offices with ample space. There are various settings to change the standing fan up and suit your diverse needs. With all these characteristics, without a doubt we can say that this misting fan is a must-have accessory for those summer months.