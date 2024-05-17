thortful Pretty Coming Out Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Sophie Kathleen.

Send love and congratulations with this colorful card to someone who is proudly stepping into their power and embracing their true self.

'Congratulations on coming out. I'm so proud of you.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.