thortful Cute Rainbow Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Veronica Dearly.

Hooray, you're gay! Celebrate your friends' pride with this fun, pastel rainbow card.

'Yay you're gay.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.