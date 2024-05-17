thortful Cute Being You Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Jamie Lindsay

.

Express your gratitude for their authentic self with this fun, rainbow pride card.

'Thanks for being you!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.