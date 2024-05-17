thortful Fun Dancing Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Cards Inc.lusive.

Celebrate your proud loved one with this fun pride card.

'Proud to be me.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.