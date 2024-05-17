thortful Fun Ace Asexual Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Wild Card.

Let your friend know they're ace with this asexual inspired pride card.

'I think you're ace!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.