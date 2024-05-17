thortful Funny Super Gay Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Veronica Dearly. Remind your friend to have a super gay day every day with this pastel rainbow pride card! 'Have a super gay day.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.