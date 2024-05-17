thortful Cute Trans Coming Out Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Kai Jed Creative. Share your love and support for your special someone coming out with this trans pride flag card. 'Congratulations on coming out!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.