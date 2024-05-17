thortful Cute Same Amazing You Pride Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Wild Card.

Celebrate someone's incredible journey with this cute card, showing your support and pride for their transition.

'New name. New Clothes. New Pronouns. And the same amazing you!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.