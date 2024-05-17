Marketplace.
Baby Einstein Strum Along Songs Magic Touch Guitar

Baby Einstein Strum Along Songs Magic Touch Guitar
Inspire a lifelong love of music and encourage creativity with the Baby Einstein Strum Along Songs Magic Touch Guitar. Made with award-winning Magic Touch technology, this Montessori-inspired wooden toy puts music at baby’s fingertips… with no buttons or strings required! Help build baby’s creativity, problem solving skills, and inspire a lifelong love of music with realistic guitar sounds that respond to your baby’s strumming movements. Your rockstar can create their own chord combinations or play along to pre-recorded tunes. Use the whammy bar to enter Silly Mode for sound effects galore. This toddler toy introduces colors and music notes while encouraging the development of motor skills and problem solving through musical play.Features award-winning Magic Touch technology to help baby make music easilyMontessori-inspired classic wooden toy encourages a lifelong love of musicSwitch between 2 guitar sounds: acoustic and banjoResponds to baby’s strumming patterns to encourage self-expression, problem solving, & creativityWhammy bar activates Silly Mode for sound effects galoreGuitar toy for 12 months and up (adults will love it, too!)

