Baby Einstein Go Opus Go 4-in-1 Crawl & Chase Pal

Crawl, dance, chase, and learn with the Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Go Opus Go 4-in-1 Crawl and Chase Pal. This motion-activated toy grows with child from baby to preschool with 4 modes of learning and fun to inspire musical exploration, color, number, opposite, & shape learning, sensory discovery, and movement. Opus comes alive and entertains baby with 100+ phrases, melodies, & sounds. Touch a soft arm in Tummy Time Mode to see Opus light up, spin, and move. In Sit & Play Mode, baby can learn numbers, colors, and shapes in 4 languages English, Spanish, French, & German. In Chase Mode, Opus moves away from baby or toddler by sensing obstacles, encouraging crawling or walking to catch Opus. Once caught, he rewards with a celebratory tune! Dance Mode brings the party to all ages as Opus teaches opposites and plays music. For ages 3 months to 5 years. Requires 3 AA batteries; Dimensions: 9.4 x 9.4 x 9.0 inches.

The Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Go Opus Go Crawl & Chase Pal toy features 4 modes - Tummy Time, Sit & Play, Chase, and Dance; grows with baby's physical & cognitive needs.

Baby can learn numbers, shapes, colors, & opposites in 4 languages: English, Spanish, French, & German. Opus reinforces baby's gross & fine motor skills, listening skills, cause & effect learning.

During Tummy Time mode, touch an arm to see Opus light up, spin, and play music. In Sit & Play mode, Opus teaches shapes, opposites, colors, and numbers.

Sensor detects objects, allowing Opus to run away from babies and toddlers in Chase mode; In Dance mode, Opus plays music to encourage baby to dance; For ages 3 months to 5 years.

Eight plush arms respond to baby's slightest touch; 100+ phrases, melodies, & sounds and includes volume control; Requires 3 AA batteries.