Bright Starts MINNIE MOUSE Forever Besties Activity Gym

Introduce your little one to forever friendship with this Disney Baby Minnie Mouse gym! Forever Besties activity gym from Bright Starts™, you can entertain your baby and encourage their development from tummy time to sit-and-play fun. The mirrored cloud mobile hanging from above introduces self-discovery while playing more than 20 cheerful melodies with lights. It detaches from the toy bars for music on the go! Sensory magic is all around with the 6 detachable toys. The bead chaser and rattle toy grows from newborn tummy time to seated play for older babies. Babies love the textured flower toy and crinkle medallion for auditory and tactile stimulation. Explore even more Minnie Mouse joy with the Minnie Mouse plush toy with chimes. During early tummy time, the included prop pillow gives baby extra comfort and support. Ideal from 0 – 12 months, this pink activity gym is a great baby shower gift idea for girl or boy. Features a machine washable mat and wipeable toys for easy cleaning. Music and lights powered by 2 AA batteries. Easy to assemble and assembled dimensions are 25.0" x 32.0" x 32.0".

Show your love for Disney Minnie Mouse from day one! Surround your baby with Disney Baby magic that grows from tummy time to sit and play entertainment

Mirrored mobile toy hangs from above and plays 20+ melodies with lights; power the fun with 2 AA batteries; detaches for on-the-go music time

6 detachable toys include bead chaser & rattle toy, crinkle medallion, Minnie Mouse plush with chimes, textured flower toy, and musical mobile; easily move the toys around the gym or bring on the go

Includes prop pillow for extra support during early tummy time; sweet pink details make this a great gift idea for baby girl or boy or baby shower gift for Disney-loving parents

Easy to clean with machine washable mat and wipeable toys; includes easy-to-assemble toy bars for entertainment; newborn to 12 months