Ingenuity Cozy Spot Reversible Duvet Activity Gym - Loamy

Ingenuity Cozy Spot Reversible Duvet Activity Gym - Loamy
Give baby 3 ways to relax, stretch and play with the best-selling Ingenuity Cozy Spot Reversible Duvet Activity Gym. Featuring a patent-pending, ultra-plush mat for baby’s comfort and a SlimFold wooden toy bar for quick and easy storage, this soft, cozy play space gives baby 3 ways to play and grows with baby from 0 to 36 months. A "must have" for your baby registry, your little one will love the mat’s cloud-like comfort for tummy time, seated play, or lay and play, and parents will love the reversible duvet’s 2 gender neutral print choices that easily match modern decor. When play time’s through, simply lower the wooden toy bar and use the cloud-like mat’s handles to easily fold, store, and carry baby’s favorite play gym wherever your travels take you. 5 detachable toys feature natural materials and engage baby during play: silicone apple toy, plush bear, wooden ring toy, mirror, and a bead rattle. Duvet mat and removable cover are machine washable. Toys and bar wipe clean. Assembled dimensions: 19.3 x 32.3 x 32.3 inches.The Ingenuity Cozy Spot Reversible Duvet Activity Gym is a best-selling, ultra-plush play mat and toy bar that’s perfect for tummy time, lay and play, or seated play for babies ages 0 to 36 monthsReversible duvet features 2 neutral prints to match modern décor; patent-pending mat has a cloud-like texture to give baby ultimate comfort as they stretch, play, and relax; a baby registry "must have"Patent-pending design; SlimFold wooden toy bar folds easily and quickly; mat features 2, built-in handles to allow parents to fold and hold all elements for easy storage or to take baby’s favorite spot on the goIncludes tummy time pillow to help strengthen neck muscles and prevent flat head, 5 detachable toys made of natural materials: silicone apple toy, plush bear, wooden ring toy, mirror, and a bead rattleDuvet and mat are machine washable; Toys and bar wipe clean

