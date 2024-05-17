Marketplace.
Baby Einstein Airplane Adventure 2-in-1 Activity Jumper

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
Set baby’s course for discovery with the Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Airplane Adventure, a 2-in-1 activity jumper that lets baby pilot the plane to a multi-sensory adventure with 20+ melodies, sounds, lights, an adjustable seat with 4 height positions that rotates 360 degrees, and more. Baby activates the jumper’s songs and lights with each bounce for a sensory-stimulating liftoff. Removable, electronic toy station features 10 interactive components, including 7 buttons, a throttle, and steering wheel to help baby pilot. Baby can learn shapes, colors, and numbers in 4 languages – English, Spanish, French, and German. 7 multi-sensory toys and activities engage developmental skills like cause and effect and dexterity. The beloved Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers characters like Cal, Zen, and Neptune serve as baby’s co-pilots. Made for babies 6 months to 1 year or up to 26lbs, whichever comes first, with balls of feet able to safely and securely touch the floor. Discontinue use when baby can walk. Requires 3 AA batteries. Surfaces wipe clean and removeable seat pad is machine washable.The Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Airplane Adventure Jumper is a baby-activated, airplane-themed activity jumper that rewards baby’s jumps with lights and music to develop gross motor skills.This 2-in-1 jumper rotates 360 degrees, adjusts to 4 different height positions, and baby can learn numbers, shapes, and color names in 4 languages – English, French, German, and Spanish.Removable, electronic toy station features 2 ways to play: Jumper & Floor Play. 20+ melodies and sounds are activated by jumps, presses, throttles, and turns.7 additional toys like flash cards and rattle and crinkle toys engage baby’s senses and promote fine motor skills.Surfaces wipe clean; machine-washable seat pad for easy cleaning. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

