Baby Einstein Airplane Adventure 2-in-1 Activity Jumper

Set baby’s course for discovery with the Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Airplane Adventure, a 2-in-1 activity jumper that lets baby pilot the plane to a multi-sensory adventure with 20+ melodies, sounds, lights, an adjustable seat with 4 height positions that rotates 360 degrees, and more. Baby activates the jumper’s songs and lights with each bounce for a sensory-stimulating liftoff. Removable, electronic toy station features 10 interactive components, including 7 buttons, a throttle, and steering wheel to help baby pilot. Baby can learn shapes, colors, and numbers in 4 languages – English, Spanish, French, and German. 7 multi-sensory toys and activities engage developmental skills like cause and effect and dexterity. The beloved Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers characters like Cal, Zen, and Neptune serve as baby’s co-pilots. Made for babies 6 months to 1 year or up to 26lbs, whichever comes first, with balls of feet able to safely and securely touch the floor. Discontinue use when baby can walk. Requires 3 AA batteries. Surfaces wipe clean and removeable seat pad is machine washable.

The Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Airplane Adventure Jumper is a baby-activated, airplane-themed activity jumper that rewards baby’s jumps with lights and music to develop gross motor skills.

This 2-in-1 jumper rotates 360 degrees, adjusts to 4 different height positions, and baby can learn numbers, shapes, and color names in 4 languages – English, French, German, and Spanish.

Removable, electronic toy station features 2 ways to play: Jumper & Floor Play. 20+ melodies and sounds are activated by jumps, presses, throttles, and turns.

7 additional toys like flash cards and rattle and crinkle toys engage baby’s senses and promote fine motor skills.

Surfaces wipe clean; machine-washable seat pad for easy cleaning. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)