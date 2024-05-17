Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin Tunes Music & Language Discovery Gym

Compose the perfect play time for baby with the best-selling Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Music & Language Discovery Gym. With hundreds of thousands of units sold, this musical activity gym engages baby with 25+ minutes of continuous lights and music and transforms 4 ways to grow with baby from ages 0 to 36 months. A must have for any baby registry with 4 play modes: lay and play, tummy time, seated play, and on the go. Baby will love to explore the gym's 2 toy bars and the colorful kick piano, which features 3 modes of learning and play. As baby grows, flip the piano up to use for seated play, or detach from the gym to take musical discovery on the go! A Magic Touch surface helps the piano respond to every kick, tap, and press so baby can make music easily! Parents love that this unique gym supports baby's visual development and fine and gross motor skills. The piano features 70+ engaging melodies and sounds and teaches colors, shapes, and numbers in 4 languages (English, Spanish, French, & German). 7 detachable toys encourage reaching and sensory engagement, and a prop pillow gives baby extra support to help baby strengthen neck muscles during tummy time. The best-selling Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Music & Language Discovery Activity Gym supports fine and gross motor skill development and cause and effect skills; grows with baby from 0 to 36 months 4 modes include lay and play, sitting up, tummy time, on the go; Helps baby strengthen neck muscles during tummy time; Piano includes 25+ minutes of continuous lights and music plus teaches colors, shapes, and numbers in 4 languages: English, Spanish, French, and German 7 sensory toys engage and promote fine and gross motor skills like reaching, pressing, and kicking; crinkle medallion, triangle rattle, BPA-free textured music note, flash cards, self-discovery mirror, piano toy and tummy time pillow; features 2 toy bars and kick piano; supports visual development Baby registry "must have"; Piano rewards baby's moves with 70+ melodies, sounds, lights, & phrases and can be used for tummy time or lay and play, flipped up for seated play, or detached for on the go If your gym comes with "try me" batteries, be sure to replace with 3 AA batteries to keep the fun going (not included); Mat is machine washable, toys are easy to wipe clean