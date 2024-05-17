Ingenuity Cozy Prop 4-in-1 Sit Up & Prop Activity Mat - Nate

Nate™ the bear makes the cutest and coziest play mate with the Ingenuity™ Cozy Prop™ 4-in-1 Sit Up & Prop Activity Mat. Nate’s plush arms keep baby supported for trying out seated play in a secure space while building up those muscles. 4 modes allow baby to discover lounging, tummy time, sitting up, and playing at home or on the go with a portable play tray. The tray has 5 nature-inspired sensory toys including a peekaboo leaf, detachable bear mirror, cloud with tags, crinkle fabric potted plant, and a natural wood ring. The tray and foldable play mat are made of soft, comfy fabric, and the mat is easy to tuck into the diaper bag to bring on the go. The mat is machine washable, and the pillow, tray, and toys are wipeable for easy cleaning. As your little one grows, the bear prop pillow helps support baby during every stage to be a comfy companion through the toddler years. Supportive Nate™ the bear prop pillow gives baby a backrest & promotes sitting up 4 modes grow with baby: lounge, tummy time, sit up & on-the-go toy play tray Soft, comfy fabric tray & easy-fold play mat are portable; tray & pillow easily detach from play mat 5 nature-inspired sensory toys: peekaboo leaf, detachable bear mirror, cloud with tags, crinkle fabric potted plant & natural wood ring Machine washable play mat & easy-clean pillow & tray