Bright Starts THE LITTLE MERMAID Twinkle Trove Lights & Music Activity Gym

Throw an underwater party with Disney’s The Little Mermaid Ariel seashell canopy gym from Disney Baby! Join Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and more in a world of 25+ minutes of tropical melodies and lights beneath a twinkly rainbow seashell canopy. Baby will explore plenty of activities on this baby gym, including Flounder plush rattle, baby safe mirror, character flashcards, and more. Toys also detach with links for on the go! From tummy time treasures to sit-and-play imagination, your baby will have lots to explore as they grow. The purple prop pillow gives baby an extra boost for early tummy time sessions. Take control of the music and lights show with power switch in canopy featuring volume control and 3 mode options (melody, eye tracking & lights only). To clean, machine wash pad and wipe toy bar, toys & canopy clean with damp cloth and mild soap. Play is powered by 3 AA batteries (not included). Suitable for newborns+. Dimensions: ‎22.8" (H) x 33.9" (W) x 32.7" (D).

Enjoy a light show with Disney’s The Little Mermaid Twinkle Trove under the rainbow seashell canopy! Twinkly lights captivate & create immersive experience for baby

Kick, wiggle and dance to 25+ minutes of engaging melodies and lights during tummy time; prop pillow creates a textured coral reef while giving extra support during tummy time

6 detachable Little Mermaid-themed tummy time toys entertain & support developmental skills: mirror, plush, texture toy, rattle, crinkle medallion & character flashcards

Watercolor-inspired seashell canopy made with higher-end shimmery fabric that glistens like sunlight on the water; control music & lights with different modes

Easy to clean with machine washable pad and wipeable toy bar & canopy; powered by 3 AA batteries (not included); suitable for newborns & up