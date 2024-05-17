Marketplace.
Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center

Play and learn through every stage with the Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center. This all-in-one, educational activity center has thousands of 5-star reviews and transforms 4 ways to keep baby engaged from ages 6 months to 3 years. This best-selling activity center is the perfect way to help baby develop gross motor skills and encourage STEAM learning. Use as a stationary, sit-in walker to support baby’s first steps. The seat travels 360 degrees around the table to let baby explore 15+ toys & activities! As baby grows, detach the seat to create a walk-around toddler table. Baby can play music on the light-up piano, learn animals & colors in 3 languages (English, French, and Spanish), & build fine motor skills as they explore nature-themed toys. The table also transforms into a flat surface art space, & toys detach for floor play. Wipes clean. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included) Dimensions: 22.9 x 35.5 x 23.3 inches.The Baby Einstein Around-We-Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center is a best-selling, multisensory activity center & stationary walker that transforms to meet all of baby’s play needs from 6 months to 3 years4 modes of play & learning: height-adjustable, sit-in stationary walker; walk-around sensory table with 15+ toys and activities; toddler art table; 5 detachable floor play stationsSit-in walker features 3 heights for a perfect fit and travels 360 degrees around the table while remaining stationary; Made for co-play as table fits multiple children15+ toys & activities to introduce STEAM learning & build fine motor & cause-effect skills, including light-up piano that teaches colors & animals names in English, French, & SpanishUnisex design; Surfaces wipe clean; Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

