Outsunny Outdoor Conversation Set with Rocking Chairs and Side Table

Rock yourself to relaxation with this three-piece set from Outsunny. The two chairs, their frames made from steel for strength, are formed into a rocking design - move forwards and backwards gently to relax. The fabric seat holds your body, the elastic cords connected to the frame supports. Top pillow keeps your head and neck comfortable. The matching round table is fitted with a glass table top - a sleek addition and a safe holding place.