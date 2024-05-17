Outsunny 3PCS Outdoor Gliding Chairs with Table Set Patio Garden

The bistro sets for 2 for garden, from Outsunny, will keep you relaxed in your outdoor areas this season and beyond. Both the chair and table frames are made from steel for strength and the glider chair is fitted on a rocking base for the smooth movement, armrests and a high back for support and fabric seats back panels to hold your body evenly. Patio table and chairs complete with the safe tempered glass tabletop.