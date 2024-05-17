Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Cream

Refresh your outdoor space with the garden recliner chairs set of 3 Outsunny. Using metal for the frame of both chairs and a table, the structure is tough and durable, so it can be used every day. The sun loungers for garden are wrapped in breathable mesh for comfort and smoothness on the skin. The table comes with a thick glass top for a safe and secure holding place. Stylish and functional, this set is perfect for patios, gardens, balconies and any other outdoor space. Assembly is required.