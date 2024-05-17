Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Cream
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Creamimage 2 of Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Creamimage 3 of Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Creamimage 4 of Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Creamimage 5 of Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Cream

Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£100.99

£100.99/each

Outsunny 3 Pieces Lounge Chair Set Garden Sunbathing Chair Cream
Refresh your outdoor space with the garden recliner chairs set of 3 Outsunny. Using metal for the frame of both chairs and a table, the structure is tough and durable, so it can be used every day. The sun loungers for garden are wrapped in breathable mesh for comfort and smoothness on the skin. The table comes with a thick glass top for a safe and secure holding place. Stylish and functional, this set is perfect for patios, gardens, balconies and any other outdoor space. Assembly is required.
Comes with two loungers and a small tableHigh armrests adding extra supportA solid and tough structure it is anticorrosion

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here