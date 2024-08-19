Silentnight Anti Allergy mattress Topper, Dust Mite Protection, Easy Fit, Machine Washable, Double

The Silentnight anti-allergy mattress topper is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protects your bed from bacteria and dust mites to help prevent allergies. Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval. The mattress topper is also fully machine washable which means you can keep your bed feeling fresh and clean for longer.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.

BACTERIA BLOCKER: Filled with anti-bacterial, anti-allergy fibres that actively protect against bacteria and dust-mites, helping to prevent allergies and keep your bed feeling fresh and clean.

REJUVINATING: Helps to rejuvenate your mattress by adding another layer of cushioned comfort.

ANTI–ALLERGY: Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval and are ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers.

TRIED AND TESTED: Scientifically tested and proven to reduce or remove allergens that could otherwise be present in your pillows whilst also being effective against 99.9% of bacteria.

EASY FIT STRAPS: Elasticated straps stretch comfortably over your mattress for a secure fit.

GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee and fully machine washable.