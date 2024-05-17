Silentnight Healthy Growth Coverless Duvet with pillowcase, 9 Tog, Rainbow Print, Single

Sleep is fundamental to every child’s ability to grow, rest and recover. Not only does it recharge the batteries; it also helps with your child’s healthy physical and mental development. That’s why Silentnight has designed this super cosy coverless duvet set to help your child get a great night’s sleep to fuel their bodies and imagination for the day ahead.

Designed with fun and convenience in mind, the Silentnight Healthy Growth Coverless Duvet Set makes dressing your child’s bed a total dream as the duvet comes ready-made, with a fun printed cover already sewn. As the duvet doesn’t require an additional duvet cover little wrigglers won’t get tangled up through the night.

The set includes a duvet with a sewn on printed cover featuring a fun reversible design and a matching pillowcase.

Made from soft-touch fabric, the duvet is filled with fluffy hollowfibre providing cosy comfort. The duvet can even be washed, and tumble dried on low within 90 minutes, while retaining a soft and fresh feel.

Silentnight are the UK’s #1 sleep superbrand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.