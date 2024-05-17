Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 10.5 Tog, Super King

Wrap yourself up in naturally luxurious comfort and snuggle until your heart's content. This Silentnight Feather and Down Duvet is generously filled with sumptuous duck feathers and down for superb softness and warmth.

This natural filling is wonderfully insulating, but also lightweight and breathable, to keep you at a comfortable temperature all night long. The breathable cotton cover not only provides superior comfort it also contains anti-bacterial properties to protect you from bacteria and dust mites, keeping you fresh whilst you sleep. This product comes with a 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee for peace of mind and is machine washable. All our feathers are responsibly sourced and RDS certified.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleep solution.