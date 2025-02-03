Silentnight Ultrabounce Mattress Topper, Bouncy Filling, Hypoallergenic, 2.5 cm Thick, Double

Enjoy supreme comfort and breathe new life into your mattress with the Ultrabounce mattress topper from Silentnight.

The Silentnight Ultrabounce mattress topper is filled with light and bouncy fibres that return to shape to transform your mattress. Lofty, full and most importantly supportive, the Ultrabounce topper is covered a soft microfibre fabric that offers exceptional comfort throughout the night.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 70 years’ experience in creating products to help the whole family get that ‘great sleep’ feeling.

BOUNCY FILLING: Filled with bouncy fibres that spring back to shape after compression for ultimate comfort whilst you sleep.

REJUVINATE YOUR MATTRESS: Enhances comfort by rejuvenating your existing mattress with an additional 2.5cm comfort layer.

EASY FIT STRAPS: Fitting this product to your mattress is a dream with easy fit elasticated straps.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Fully machine washable for long lasting freshness.

HYPOALLERGENIC: Does not include any materials likely to cause allergies.

GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee for ultimate peace of mind. Made in the UK.