Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - L

Silentnight pet beds have been lovingly created with the very same technology used in our human products! The Airmax pet bed is the perfect place for your pet to snuggle down and relax.

The outer fabric is durable, and the inside is covered in soft and cosy teddy fleece lining. The reversible cushion uses our best sleep technology with Airmax walls. This mesh fabric allows air to travel through the cushion to prevent overheating and to help keep your pet at a comfortable temperature. One side of the cushion is covered with cosy teddy fleece, whilst the other side features a cooler quilted polyester wicking fabric.

Fully machine washable and the non-slip base also makes the pet bed extra safe and will help to prevent sliding/movement when in use. The pet bed comes with a 1 year manufacturer's guarantee.

Silentnight are the UK's most trusted sleep brand with over 70 years' experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.