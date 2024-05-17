Marketplace.
image 1 of Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - L
image 1 of Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - Limage 2 of Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - Limage 3 of Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - Limage 4 of Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - Limage 5 of Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - L

Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by eBedding Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£35.99

£35.99/each

Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey - L
Silentnight pet beds have been lovingly created with the very same technology used in our human products! The Airmax pet bed is the perfect place for your pet to snuggle down and relax.The outer fabric is durable, and the inside is covered in soft and cosy teddy fleece lining. The reversible cushion uses our best sleep technology with Airmax walls. This mesh fabric allows air to travel through the cushion to prevent overheating and to help keep your pet at a comfortable temperature. One side of the cushion is covered with cosy teddy fleece, whilst the other side features a cooler quilted polyester wicking fabric.Fully machine washable and the non-slip base also makes the pet bed extra safe and will help to prevent sliding/movement when in use. The pet bed comes with a 1 year manufacturer's guarantee.Silentnight are the UK's most trusted sleep brand with over 70 years' experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here