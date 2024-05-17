Silentnight Just Like Down 10.5 Tog Duvet, Hypoallergenic, Soft and Silky, King

The Silentnight Just Like Down Duvet provides the warmth and softness of down without the expensive price tag. The duvet is generously filled with soft and silky fibres that really do feel just like down to keep you feeling comfortable and relaxed for a truly restful sleep. The microfibre cover helps to add exceptional softness and comfort throughout the night.

Our Just Like Down duvet is hypoallergenic which means it does not contain any materials that are likely to cause allergies. It is also machine washable which means you can keep your duvet fresh and clean for longer.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

GUARANTEE: 5 year manufacturer's guarantee and made in the UK.