Silentnight Ultrabounce Pillow - 6 Pack

Add some bounce into your bedding and experience unbeatable comfort. Soft, comfortable and ultra-bouncy the Silentnight Ultrabounce Pillows spring back to life after all-night use, maintaining long-term comfort while you are asleep. The pillows have been generously filled with spiral shaped hollowfibre which helps to give them that extra bit of recovery and bounce, encased in soft-touch covers for extra comfort.

This product is made right here in the UK and comes with a 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee. The pillows are hypoallergenic which means they are kind to skin and do not include any contents likely to cause allergies. They’re fully machine washable so you can keep them feeling just like new for longer.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.