Silentnight Anti Allergy mattress Topper, King

The Silentnight anti-allergy mattress topper is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protects your bed from bacteria and dust mites to help prevent allergies. Our anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval. The mattress topper is also fully machine washable which means you can keep your bed feeling fresh and clean for longer.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.