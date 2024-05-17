Silentnight Superwash Pillows - 4 Pack

Designed with hygiene and comfort in mind, for a fresh feeling, night after night. The Silentnight Superwash Pillows have been specially designed to withstand repeated machine washing at 60°C, so you can rest assured knowing most bacteria and virus molecules have been removed.

Made using DuPont™ fibres for soft and bouncy comfort that lasts wash after wash. The pillows are also hypoallergenic so do not contain any contents likely to cause allergies.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.