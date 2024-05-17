Silentnight Airmax Pet Bed, Large, Grey, Easy Care, Reversible Inner Cushion, Breathable, M

Silentnight pet beds have been lovingly created with the very same technology used in our human products! The Airmax pet bed is the pawfect place for your pet to relax in a fresh and breathable environment.

The reversible dual season cushion uses our best sleep technology with breathable Airmax sides. This mesh fabric allows air to travel through the cushion to prevent overheating and to help keep your pet at a comfortable temperature.

One side of the cushion is covered with cosy teddy fleece, whilst the other side features a cooler quilted polyester wicking fabric.

The product is fully machine washable, and the non-slip base also makes the pet bed extra safe and will help to prevent sliding/movement when in use. The product comes with a 12-month manufacturer’s guarantee.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

Approx. size 75 x 58 x 19cm

