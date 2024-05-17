Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oak
image 1 of HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oakimage 2 of HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oakimage 3 of HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oakimage 4 of HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oakimage 5 of HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oak

HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oak

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.99

£38.99/each

HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oak
Bring light, beauty and storage into your living room and beyond, thanks to our HOMCOM standing lamp for living room. Formed of three shelves and top light, the standard lamp provides room for storage and display of your decorations and with a white shade to omit a welcoming ambience in your home. Controlled by an easy-to-use foot switch, so you can turn it on and off easily. The floor lamp with table is tough and durable, with a smooth and protective melamine coating to finish.
Having a top lightFreestanding so it can be set up anywhereProvides lots of storage and display room

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here