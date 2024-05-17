HOMCOM Floor Lamp Reading Lamp with 3-Tier Storage Shelf Oak

Bring light, beauty and storage into your living room and beyond, thanks to our HOMCOM standing lamp for living room. Formed of three shelves and top light, the standard lamp provides room for storage and display of your decorations and with a white shade to omit a welcoming ambience in your home. Controlled by an easy-to-use foot switch, so you can turn it on and off easily. The floor lamp with table is tough and durable, with a smooth and protective melamine coating to finish.