HOMCOM 2 Glass Shade Floor Lamp Metal Pole Modern Floor Switch Gold

Say hello to cool, unconventional style with this tall floor lamp from HOMCOM. Standing tall at 165cm, a slimline metal pole forms the structure, making sure this floor standing lamp is up to being used for the everyday. Two large glass bulbs lamp heads are placed opposite each other and below, which creates a fuller lighting radius, in a matte white finish for a fresh appeal. A thick base provides a central point of balance, with the switch on the cable for easy operation.