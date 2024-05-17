Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lights
image 1 of HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lightsimage 2 of HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lightsimage 3 of HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lightsimage 4 of HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lightsimage 5 of HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lights

HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lights

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£36.99

£36.99/each

HOMCOM Acrylic Lamp Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier with 3 Lights
This elegant acrylic lamp light from HOMCOM will make a beautiful focal point to your home. Accessories are included for quick and easy installation, allowing you to easily install it in your dining room, study room, living room, bar, gallery and more. Drum-shaped design with acrylic lampshade can protect bulbs from dust and ensure easy maintenance. Creating excellent illumination and providing a warmth and welcoming atmosphere.
3Light flush mountFeatures Frosted Glass to enhance the lightLow maintenance

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here