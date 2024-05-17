Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Light
image 1 of HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Lightimage 2 of HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Lightimage 3 of HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Lightimage 4 of HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Lightimage 5 of HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Light

HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

HOMCOM Raindrop Crystal Chandelier Pendant Ceiling Light
How to make your house sparking and shining? This HOMCOM k9 crystal pendants ceiling light will satisfy all your needs. The raindrop design makes it luxurious, beautiful, and elegant, sparkles from every angle, it is a furniture but also an artwork. Metal ceiling-connecting top is sleek and tough. The perfect way to bring some sparkle into your life in kitchen island, dining room, restaurant, hotel.
Ceilingconnecting designless height of buildingK9 crystal pendantsStainless steel base for durable

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here