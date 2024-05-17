HOMCOM 120cm Tall Linen Floor Lamp Wood Base Steel Frame Stylish

Create a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere in your personal space with our tall floor lamps from HOMCOM. The 120cm freestanding lamp is made of steel frame with oblong design for a solid structure. A fabric shade runs the whole length, cream white to allow light to seep out, without being too bright - perfect for daytimes and the evenings. The thick pine wood base keeps the floor light balance and adds a stylish finishing touch. Operated by mains, with a foot pedal to turn on and off easily.