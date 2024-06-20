HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Shelves and Fabric Lampshade

Good lighting is key for any space - this HOMCOM floor lamp creates a beautiful mood whenever you want. A tall standing design, it features two shelves to create three storage areas: display and store books, decorations, photos and more to make your space personal. A top light with a fabric shade on the top illuminates, with the pull chain to turn on and off easily. A metal frame for a strong structure.