HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Dandelion-like Lampshade for Bedroom

Elegant home decoration with this HOMCOM floor lamp. A dandelion/firework flower design, where all strands are fitted with crystallite beads - catches the light and sparkles. A metal frame for a strong core, finished in a gold tone for extra elegance. Complete with a foot switch to turn on/off, and a marble base to keep weighted.