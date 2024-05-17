Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beige
image 1 of HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beigeimage 2 of HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beigeimage 3 of HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beigeimage 4 of HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beigeimage 5 of HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beige

HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beige
Light up your room in sophistication with our tall floor lamps from HOMCOM. A tripod style base for a unique look, made out of wood which is durable and will stand the test of time. A large cylinder lampshade matches the colour of the base, crafted from linen for style and easy maintenance. The living room lamp comes with a standard E27 bulb fitting and 3m long electric cable with the on/off switch for easy operation. A simple design for a beautiful atmosphere.
Modern and sophisticatedTripodstyle base is unique and forever stylishCylinder shaped

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here