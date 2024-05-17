HOMCOM Wood Tripod Floor Lamp Home Lighting Elegant E27 Bulb Beige

Light up your room in sophistication with our tall floor lamps from HOMCOM. A tripod style base for a unique look, made out of wood which is durable and will stand the test of time. A large cylinder lampshade matches the colour of the base, crafted from linen for style and easy maintenance. The living room lamp comes with a standard E27 bulb fitting and 3m long electric cable with the on/off switch for easy operation. A simple design for a beautiful atmosphere.