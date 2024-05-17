HOMCOM Industrial Tripod Floor Lamp Wood Adjustable Spotlight Bronze

This industrial floor lamp from HOMCOM comes with solid pine legs in old wood color and a retro searchlight style shade in rose gold, decorating your home. The tripod base can fold compact for easy transportation and space-saving storage when not in use. The tripod lamp's lampshade and the height are adjustable so that you're able to choose an ideal position to light up your bedroom, study room, living room, and more. Bring the tall lamp home while making a statement in any home decor.