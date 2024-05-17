Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silver
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silverimage 2 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silverimage 3 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silverimage 4 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silverimage 5 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silver

HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£76.99

£76.99/each

HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Silver
This HOMCOM lamp brings that added sparkle into your home - which you didn't realise you needed. The thin and sleek metal frame is fitted with five ball shades
they're formed of an abundance of crystallite beads - as the light shines through it'll create a glistening atmosphere. Comes with a foot pedal so you can turn this lamp on and off easily. Brighten up your home and living space, instantly.
Offers overhead light for conversation spacesFoot switch for turning on/off convenientlyLong power cable expands well the scope of use

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here