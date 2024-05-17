Outsunny Solar Torch Lights Garden with 6 LED Auto On/Off 6-8 Hours

Look to this solar lamp post from HOMCOM to illuminate your home with a traditional twist. Using thick and rigid plastic for the main body, it is crafted into a tall 177cm design to allow it to stand tall and proud in the outdoors of you home. Solar powered via the top panels, as well as utilising intelligent automatic sensors, it provides up to eight hours of lighting once fully charged. An effective way to save money and give your entrance and garden something beautiful to look at.