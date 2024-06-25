HOMCOM Banker's Table Lamp with Bronze Base, Green Glass Shade

Bring glamour to the bedside table with this lamp from HOMCOM. The desk lamp with traditional style and vintage flair. Features a slender body and flared base with a lovely, polished brass finish, and a green glass shade. The steel base and pole keep the light balanced and stable. Fitted with a standard E27 bulb base, and is controlled by the rope switch. The good choice for living room, bedroom, office, and dorm.