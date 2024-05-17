HOMCOM Corner Modern Floor Lamp with Shelves for Living Room, Black

2-in-1 for the home: this shelf floor lamp, from HOMCOM. Combines three shelves and top light - in a triangle design to neatly slot into corners. The top light is easy to operate - pull the chain to turn on/off. Its fabric shade omits a soft glow for a welcoming atmosphere. Three shelves give you plenty of storage room. Now you just need to decide where to put it...