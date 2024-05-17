Outsunny Outdoor Garden Solar Light with Base Freestanding Optical

The stylish outdoor solar light post lamp from Outsunny features removable LED light and automatic light sensor for convenient lighting in dark. 4 pieces of a-Si solar panels on the top, the energy-saving garden lamp can light up to 5-6 hours when fully charged. The water-resistant materials and the chic style make the solar light an ideal addition to your gardens, pathways,patios, decks, poolside and more.