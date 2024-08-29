HOMCOM Vintage Tripod Table Desk Lamp Bedside Light Copper Finish

This industrial style tripod table lamp from HOMCOM comes with solid pine legs in dark wood colour and a retro photography style lamp head. The tripod base can fold compact for easy transportation and space-saving storage when not in use. The lamp head is full adjustable so that you're able to choose an ideal direction to light up your bedroom, study room, lounge and more. Copper finished shade with IP20 rated materials ensures long term use while making a statement in any home decor.