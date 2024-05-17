Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Black

HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

HOMCOM Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Wire Drawing Lampshade Black
Let this HOMCOM ceiling light lit up your home. When night falls, the bright light will illuminate your whole room, filling your home with happiness and warmth. The cream white glass lampshade make the warm light more soft. The simple and elegant design make this entryway ceiling light classic and stylish, which is suitable for any furniture. Providing better services for you, always bring you better living experience from HOMCOM.
2 glass light shades (bulbs not included)Easy assembly requiredModern and elegant design

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here