HOMCOM Wooden Tripod Table Lamp with Bulb Base Grey

A modern side table lamp suits a variety of settings from contemporary, rustic, traditional to loft style. Highlighted by 3 sturdy wooden legs, the bedside table lamp stands out in any decor. Aside the obvious value, users appreciate how simple the tripod table lamp is Lampshade in a natural-look fabrics mimics the organic feel of the design while diffusing the glow from the light bulb. This small table lamp is the perfect addition to your living room and bedroom.